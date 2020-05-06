Due to scheduled facility maintenance, the Killeen Transfer Station will be closed May 15 and 16. It will not affect regular solid waste collection schedules.
According to a news release from city staff, “the work being performed is application of a specialized surface required to protect the station’s tipping floor from abrasive materials and heavy truck loading.”
“The City of Killeen collects and processes more than 100,000 tons of solid waste annually, and normal wear and tear has broken down the current surface,” the release said.
The transfer station, 12200 State Highway 195, is open Monday through Saturday. Killeen residents may dispose of up to 300 pounds of excess trash free once per month at the station.
For more information, visit, KilleenTexas.gov/SolidWaste.
