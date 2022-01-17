The City of Killeen’s trash collections will run on an amended schedule for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which is today.
The City of Killeen Offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 17, therefore there will be no collection services on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Monday and Tuesday routes will run one day late (Monday route will run Tuesday), according to a city news release.
All solid waste facilities will be closed Monday. The Transfer Station will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The same schedule will also be used for President’s Day on Monday, Feb. 21.
