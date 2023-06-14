The City of Killeen released information this week regarding the status seven major road projects.
The roads include Bunny Trail, Stagecoach Road, Gilmer Street, Watercrest Road, Willow Springs Road, Chaparral Road and Rancier Avenue.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The City of Killeen released information this week regarding the status seven major road projects.
The roads include Bunny Trail, Stagecoach Road, Gilmer Street, Watercrest Road, Willow Springs Road, Chaparral Road and Rancier Avenue.
“The process for road construction includes hiring a consultant through a formal selection process, followed by the design,” the city said in a news release, adding the update on the road projects was in response to a request by Councilman Michael Boyd during a May meeting.
“The design may include investigations and studies for soils, drainage, environmental, utility conflicts, required permitting, surveying and possible land acquisition. The design is reviewed by the City as it progresses. A typical roadway design process takes anywhere from two to five years.”
The project timelines and their status, which the city said can be altered depending on several variables, are listed below:
Bunny Trail: Final design plans due August 2023; project bidding/construction anticipated early 2024; Open House held in May 2022.
Stagecoach Road: Contractor agreement executed May 2023; project will be bid for construction in phases based on funding.
Gilmer Street: Final design plans submitted; project bidding/construction anticipated Summer 2023.
Watercrest Road: Final plans due August 2023; project will bid for construction once funding is available; no set date available.
Willow Springs Road: Project design phase continues; preliminary plans due December 2023 and project will bid for construction once funding is available; no set date available.
Chaparral Road: Open House held April 2023; Council presentation of recommendation planned August 2023.
Rancier Avenue: Agreement with contractor executed December 2022; preliminary plans due December 2023.
The city wanted to emphasize that the status and timelines of each project are not final and can be changed as different challenges arise.
“There are a lot of variables when constructing roadways, so in 2022, the Engineering division began placing quarterly reports on the City of Killeen website at www.KilleenTexas.gov/Engineering to ensure citizens are updating on the progress,” the release said.
“Items that can affect a construction schedule include easements, right-of-way needs, railroads, environmental issues, property owner investigations and more, which can delay projects once discoveries are made within any part of the project.”
Residents are encouraged to check the quarterly report each January, April, July and October on the website at www.KilleenTexas.gov/Engineering.
According to the release, the city will update the community each quarter on our social media platforms, as well.
In 2021, the City of Killeen invested $5.8 million in 13 road repair projects following Winter Storm Uri, which included milling, overlay and striping, the release said.
In 2022, the City of Killeen invested $4.3 million in repairing eight roadways. The city also secured a $23 million bond to assist in the cost of eight roadway replacement projects. The Rancier Avenue project is being funded through the Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ), the release said.
The Street Reconstruction Project was approved in the 2022 budget that included a list of priority projects that would be partially funded through the Certificate of Obligation Bond (COB) and Street Maintenance Fee, according to the release.
“When a road is constructed, it has a useful life of about 20 years before major repair is necessary,” the release said.
In 2021, the City Council approved a fiscal year 2022 budget that included a Street Maintenance fee of $10 a month per single-family equivalent that was expected to generate $9.6 million annually.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.