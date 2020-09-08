Utility services at the Killeen Utility Collections will only be available in the lobby Wednesday.
All drive-thru lanes at Killeen Utility Collections, 210 W. Ave. C, will be closed Wednesday for the installation of new drive-thru equipment, city spokeswoman Hilary Shine said in a news release.
All lanes are expected to re-open Thursday, the release said.
Regular business hours for the utility collections office are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Utility payments are accepted in person, by phone at 254-220-4183 and by mail.
Payments can also be made by bank draft or online. Visit KilleenTexas.gov/UtilityCollections for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.