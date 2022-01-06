The 4th annual Veggie and Arts Festival will be held on Jan. 15 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 South W.S. Young Drive.
The festival is held in hopes to bring vegans, vegetarians and the veg-curious together to try new foods and experience a new tasting sensation.
Organizers encourage attendees to try the food from various vendors and watch live cooking demonstrations for delicious recipes guests can also make at home.
There will be a live art show as well as an art competition during the event. Live performances from Killeen singer Jershika Maple, who recently finished in fifth place on “The Voice” — a singing competition show on NBC — and other artists will take place throughout the event, as well as guest speakers.
“There is no event like this in the Bell County area,” festival organizer Luvina Sabree said. “You will do yourself a favor by coming to this event.”
Tickets are $10 each and guests of all ages are welcome. Guests are encouraged to wear masks to prevent further spread of the coronavirus, but they are not required.
Vendor spaces are still available as of Thursday. To learn more about the event, reserve a space, or to buy tickets, go to www.Veggiefest.Eventbrite.Com
The 4th annual Veggie and Arts Festival will be held on Jan. 15 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 South W.S. Young Drive.
The festival is held in hopes to bring vegans, vegetarians and the veg-curious together to try new foods and experience a new tasting sensation.
Organizers encourage attendees to try the food from various vendors and watch live cooking demonstrations for delicious recipes guests can also make at home.
There will be a live art show as well as an art competition during the event. Live performances from Killeen singer Jershika Maple, who recently finished in fifth place on “The Voice” — a singing competition show on NBC — and other artists will take place throughout the event, as well as guest speakers.
“There is no event like this in the Bell County area,” festival organizer Luvina Sabree said. “You will do yourself a favor by coming to this event.”
Tickets are $10 each and guests of all ages are welcome. Guests are encouraged to wear masks to prevent further spread of the coronavirus, but they are not required.
Vendor spaces are still available as of Thursday. To learn more about the event, reserve a space, or to buy tickets, go to www.Veggiefest.Eventbrite.Com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.