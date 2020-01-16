One woman died in a vehicle crash on Wednesday, according to a news release from the Killeen Police Department.
Around 10:29 p.m. Wednesday, an officer with the police department came across a vehicle crash near the 8200 block of East Trimmier Road and discovered an unconscious woman behind the wheel.
Christina Marie Nowacki, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:22 p.m., according to the news release.
Nowacki was travelling in a 2019 Chevrolet Sonic south on East Trimmier Road when she left the roadway on the west side of Trimmier and struck a tree, according to the release.
The investigation is ongoing with the Killeen Police Department Traffic Unit and information will be released when it becomes available.
