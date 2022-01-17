Killeen’s fleet of city-owned vehicles may look a little greener over the next decade, according to an audit completed Friday by City Auditor Matthew Grady.
The 20-page audit was conducted after meeting approval from Killeen’s Audit Committee, which is chaired by Killeen City Councilman Rick Williams, and was commissioned in order to evaluate the efficiency of Killeen’s Fleet Services Department.
The report found that recent attention to the city’s “chronically underfunded” vehicle replacement program is squarely “on the path to solvency.”
Killeen’s Fleet Services Department currently manages roughly 1,000 vehicles with a combined replacement value of around $80 million, according to the report. At 39% of the total stock, the Public Works Department maintains the largest share of vehicles, and the Killeen Police Department holds the second largest portion with 20% of all vehicles owned by the city of Killeen.
The most expensive department by far, however, is Killeen’s Fire Department, which, despite owning just 9% of the city’s total stock incurs 27% of its total maintenance and replacement costs.
In general, however, the city has managed to narrow the gap between requested and budgeted funds from $5 million in fiscal year 2020, to around $1.3 million for fiscal year 2022. This decline in cost is the result of fuller, targeted funding to replace older, more maintenance-prone vehicles, the report said.
Since 2018, the department has reduced the age of its vehicles significantly, almost halving the amount of 15-year and older vehicles it keeps in stock over a two year period.
Outsourced repairs, too, have been brought down significantly, from $1 million in 2018 to $760,000 to 2020.
The report also mentions that the former city auditor conducted an audit of Fleet Services in 2012 at the behest of the KPD in response to an investigation into employee theft of city property.
In 2012, the audit found “weak controls over inventory and distribution.”
According to the current report, improvements such as security cameras, spot inventories and fleet management software have been implemented.
Improvements
The largest area of improvement for Killeen’s Fleet Services Department, according to the report, is how it utilizes its chargeback system. Currently, the city uses a “blend” of real-time and annual billing. The report recommends that the city work with the city’s IT department to consolidate all payments into a “real time,” meaning that the city would be charged the cost of labor at the time of labor rather than providing an annual or monthly labor cost estimate. The hope is that real-time, per unit expense tracking allows the city to identify and act on costlier pieces of equipment.
Additionally, the report recommends that the city create a “vehicle utilization review” board spearheaded by all major department heads and the city manager in order to create a more straightforward and streamlined approach to vehicle reassignment, removal and retention on an annual or ad hoc basis. The report also stipulates that such a committee may reduce resistance to interagency transfer of vehicles.
Finally, the report recommends that the city consider diversifying its fleet into the hybrid and electric market. According to the report, Killeen lags behind other municipalities such as Austin and Houston with the use of electric and hybrid vehicles, and smaller local cities such as Copperas Cove and Belton “dipping their proverbial toes in the water.”
The report acknowledges the difficulty in converting Killeen’s $80 million fleet to hybrid vehicles, but still recommends that the fleet services director be directed to develop a pilot program, potentially within a single department, to test the viability and efficiency of the program.
The full audit may be found here: https://bit.ly/34NIEkX
