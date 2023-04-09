Editor’s Note: The Herald is looking for folks with inspirational stories that deserve to be recognized. The world can always use more good news. If you know of someone, send us an email at news@kdhnews.com
Bob Todd has a lot more birthdays behind him than in front, but the 93-year-old U.S. Army veteran would rather get out and play a round of golf than sit around contemplating the relentless passage of time.
“I realize I’m not going to live forever, and something could happen at any time, but as long as I’m feeling good and I still want to get out and go do stuff, then I don’t really think much about it,” the Oklahoma native and longtime Killeen resident said recently, sitting inside the clubhouse on a cloudy Sunday afternoon at Stonetree Golf Club in Killeen.
“I know, and I’ve always heard, that once you sit down and just start watching TV, you’re not going to last long. So I try to stay active.”
Todd was born in rural southeastern Oklahoma and raised in a family of 11 kids on a 20-acre farm his dad bought for $426 and a pig.
“We had moved there and I guess he was renting (before) he bought the farm,” Todd said. “Another man was trying to buy it and they had offered the same thing, so my dad said he’d throw in the pig and that sealed the deal.
“Dad was a disabled World War I veteran, so he drew a small disability check. We were one of the very few in the whole community who had any monetary income. Most people lived on what they could grow. Men — if they could get a job — were working for 50 cents a day. We had a big garden … maybe a couple acres. My mom canned everything, so we had food year-round. Our main source of meat was fish because we lived right on a river. Rabbits and squirrels (and) maybe sometimes a deer.
“School up until the eighth grade was about a mile-and-a-quarter from our house, so of course we all walked. High school was 13 miles away in Clayton. My senior year, they opened a high school (closer to home) but I wanted to continue to go to Clayton. There was no bus anymore, so I had to walk five miles to where I could catch a bus and then five miles home.
“I graduated in 1948, I believe it was. It’s been a while ago.”
After high school, Todd went to California with an older brother and while he was out there, got a notification from the draft board back in Oklahoma. He decided that instead of spending two years in the Army, he would rather serve four years in the Air Force, but the military had the final say and he wound up in Army basic training at Camp Roberts, Calif., in February 1951.
“It was one of the biggest basic training camps in the United States at that time,” Todd said. “I think there were 90,000 men taken into the Army in February, the year I went in. From there, we went to Camp Stoneman to be shipped out. We had no idea where we were going. We didn’t know until about five days out at sea, and then we found out we were going to Okinawa.
“I got put in anti-aircraft. The planes would leave Okinawa and go bomb Korea, and we’d be on guard when they left. They were so loaded down with bombs they would fly out over the China Sea, and it would take them miles to be able to get up in the air. They’d come back the next morning about the time we’d get up, and those planes would come in all shot up – B-29s, I believe they were using back then.”
After serving two years, Todd turned down an invitation to go to Officer Candidate School and returned to San Francisco and the job he had been working at Macy’s department store. He went to visit his brother in Nashville, Tenn., and met his first wife, Sue, to whom he was married for over 40 years.
The newlyweds spent about a year-and-a-half in San Francisco, then moved out to Nashville and lived there for 41 years. Todd worked for a hardware distributor and then spent 25 years with Tennessee Building Products, retiring in 1994 as an operations manager.
He and Sue did some traveling for the next few years, then moved to Central Texas to be near their son — who had been stationed at Fort Hood and was retiring from the military — and his family. Shortly after they arrived, Sue got sick and was diagnosed with an incurable brain disease. They were married 43 years when she died.
With his 94th birthday coming up this summer, Todd says along with playing golf twice a week, he enjoys doing yard work, square dancing once a week, playing cards at the senior center, and walking at the YMCA when he gets a chance.
He played golf for the first time at age 54 after Sue spotted a set of clubs at a garage sale and bought them for him. He does not hit the ball as well as he used to, but still plays better than the average golfer out for a friendly round. His last two outings, he shot scores of 92 and 91, and has recorded two holes in one at Stonetree, one on hole No. 12, a par 3 measuring 157 yards from the white tees, and another on 140-yard No. 16.
When he was 76 years old, Todd shot his best round ever, carding a 76 to match his age.
Married now to Gidget for the past 23 years, Todd says his advice to other seniors is simple:
“Stay active,” said the father of two, grandfather of two, and great-grandfather of two, who lives a couple miles from the golf course. “Don’t sit down. Just keep moving. That couch can get you.
“Everyone in my family has gone past 80. My oldest brother passed away when he was 91. The one next to him was 89 and he was involved in an automobile accident or he would have lived longer. My sister was 93, so if I make it to August, I’ll be 94. Nobody in my family, as far as we know, has lived that long.
“I’m shooting for 100. I think I can get there, and I figure anything past a hundred will be gravy. I tell all my doctors at the VA, and I feel like they’re actually working toward helping me get there.
“I grew up doing things and I just never stopped. Why stop now?”
