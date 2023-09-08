With the heat of the summer still bearing down on Central Texas, one Killeen veteran is feeling the cool air again thanks to the Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity.
When Killeen resident Rachel Brent’s air conditioning went out, temperatures inside her house were reaching as high as 99 degrees.
Artie’s Heating & Air Conditioning replaced Brent’s system in the first week of August, and Brent continually says how blessed she is.
“I’m telling you, I am so blessed. I tell everyone about it,” Brent said. “A lot of veterans — because I’m a veteran — they don’t know they could ask for help. I tell them (about) Habitat for Humanity; they get this grant money in for veterans all the time.”
Kristin Smith, CEO of the Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity, said Brent qualified to have her more than $10,000 air conditioning system replacement covered by a grant.
Smith said for Brent’s situation, the repair was urgent.
“We needed to get that turned around real quick for her because she is elderly and she does have medical issues,” Smith said Friday.
Brent explained over the phone Friday that a bankruptcy mark on her credit prevented her from getting in-house financing from multiple different HVAC companies in the area.
While Brent waited for approval of the grant, the Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity installed a portable, window unit in her home, which provided some relief.
“It was good,” Brent said of the portable unit Habitat set her up with. “I have a family room, and it was able to keep that back family room cool enough that I could sleep back there.”
All of the services the Habitat offers are available to the public so long as all criteria is met and all paperwork is submitted.
