Knowing she would not be able to pay for a new roof on a fixed income, Killeen resident and seven-year veteran of the National Guard Gladys Jones got the surprise of a lifetime last week when she found out a roofing supplier, a roofing company and the Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity would have hers replaced at no cost to her.
The service, paid for with grants applied for by the Habitat for Humanity, took place Friday at Jones’ home on Bigleaf Drive.
“He didn’t get to call me first,” Jones said, referring to Dave Farris of the Habitat for Humanity, when she found out she was getting her roof replaced. “The guys came out first and knocked on my door and told me, ‘We’re gonna be bringing the supplies for the roof.’
“I didn’t want to scream, so I just acted cool, and I said, ‘Oh, really? OK, so when do you need us?’ — you know, playing it cool.
“But when I shut the door, of course I’m screaming all over the place.”
Jones explained that the roof was original to the house that was built in 1999, and because of its age, her homeowner’s insurance would not cover the replacement.
Thanks to SRS Building Products, Texas Traditions Roofing and the Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity, Jones didn’t have to pay a dime. Bryan Chisholm, general manager of Texas Traditions Roofing, explained that a roof replacement Jones’ house would’ve probably been around $12,000-$15,000 had she had to pay for it.
Jeremy Cunningham, the territory manager for SRS Building Products, said the company he works for has a nonprofit organization called Operation Raise a Roof Foundation, which is how the company is able to do such a donation of supplies.
“I can’t speak highly enough about my company,” he said. “Our motto is ‘Make money, have fun and give back.’ It’s a lot of money and everything, but to be able to share that with people in need — we do this stuff all day long, selling shingles and new roofing — but to actually be able to give it to a homeowner who needed it, and the reaction on their face and their response, it breaks up the monotony of the day-to-day.”
Jones was thrilled, to say the least.
“I’m just overjoyed,” she said. “That’s the only way I can put it.”
Farris, who is the Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity’s veteran engagement construction resource specialist, said SRS Building Products said it had supplies for a deserving veteran to receive a new roof.
“What we do is we’re trying to serve our veteran community, so I went out and did inspections of different roofing for veterans we were going to qualify, and when I drove past this house, it had missing shingles (and) the roof was definitely distressed,” Farris said.
After that, Farris spoke to Chisholm and asked if his crew could get it done by the end of June.
Chisholm said Texas Traditions Roofing, formed nine years ago, is focused on giving back and took the task head-on.
“We have to take care of our communities and the families that work for us,” he said. “We’re a business, P&L (profit and loss) operated, but you also want to give back to your community. You want to be grassroots and take care of the work.”
Chisholm referred to Habitat for Humanity as a “phenomenal organization.”
“We’re blessed as a company to be able to help and serve with them on this journey,” he said.
