Knowing she would not be able to pay for a new roof on a fixed income, Killeen resident and seven-year veteran of the National Guard Gladys Jones got the surprise of a lifetime last week when she found out a roofing supplier, a roofing company and the Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity would have hers replaced at no cost to her.

The service, paid for with grants applied for by the Habitat for Humanity, took place Friday at Jones’ home on Bigleaf Drive.

