Reshard Hicks played football and ran track in college, earned a master’s degree in exercise science, served in Iraq with the U.S. Army, survived cancer, and went on to win state and regional Golden Gloves titles in boxing.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, he finally found a challenge that may have gotten the best of him.
“I’ve been helping my 9-year-old son out with his home schooling,” Hicks, a 35-year-old Killeen resident, said. “I thought I might want to be a (school) teacher at some point in my life, and that idea is totally out the window now.”
Originally from Tampa, Florida, Hicks was a standout athlete in high school and went on to play college ball at Fordham University in New York City. Established in June 1841, Fordham is known as the third-oldest university in New York State and the oldest Catholic and Jesuit university in the northeastern U.S., and also as the alma mater of legendary National Football League coach Vince Lombardi.
Lombardi, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, was one of Fordham’s famed “Seven Blocks of Granite” offensive line in the 1930s, and also coached football there before going on to West Point, and then the NFL’s New York Giants and Green Bay Packers, where his legendary teams won five national titles, and the first two Super Bowls ever played, in 1967 and 1968.
After leaving Fordham, Hicks went back to Florida to finish his degree, and later joined the Army in 2006. It was during a deployment to Iraq with Fort Hood’s 1st Cavalry Division in 2009-10 that he started experiencing perplexing abdominal pains, and was eventually diagnosed with stomach cancer.
The disease was in its early stages and treatments were successful, and it was then that someone who knew about his athletic talent recommended he give boxing a try, as a sort of therapy and outlet for some frustrations he was going through.
Like everything else it seems, Hicks was a quick learner, and it was not long before he won various titles as an amateur, left the military in 2012 after six-and-a-half years’ service, then decided to take his boxing skills to the professional level in 2013.
Now working as a general manager at TITLE Boxing Club on Stan Schlueter Loop, Hicks also does personal training at his home gym, enjoys expressing an artistic side through painting, and records videos to post on social media to promote his up-and-coming career as a comedian.
For the past year-and-a-half, Hicks has been performing locally and throughout the state, while trying to gain traction as a full-time comedian and actor. It was never something he aspired to, but friends convinced him to give it a try, and until the pandemic started shutting down comedy clubs, bars, and other venues, he was doing pretty well.
“I just picked it up,” Hicks said. “I’m just a naturally funny person, and people started telling me I should try it out. I’ve only been doing it for a short while, and it’s been going really well. So far, I’ve been performing all around Texas. I open for other comedians and I do open mics.
“I’ve always been an artist, so I’ve been doing a lot of paintings. I’ve also been doing a lot of comedy videos on TikTok, to try and stay relevant during this whole thing.
“That’s been the biggest drawback for me during this whole COVID-19 thing — not being on stage, up in front of people, performing. When you’re on stage, there’s nothing like it. Doing videos is just not the same.
“I’m looking forward to things opening back up. I’m hoping that a second surge doesn’t happen, but even if it does, I hope we will be able to handle it a lot better. I would hope we apply some kind of common sense so that it doesn’t affect us too much.
“My son has had a little bit of a hard time with it ... but he’s been playing a lot of video games, and he has friends that he plays with in the neighborhood. It was one of those things where you’re kind of cautious about letting him go out, but at the same time, you’ve got to let your kid have some fun.
“My mom is in Florida, and my dad is in San Antonio. I talk to them occasionally, and they’re doing fine. They’d rather be at home these days anyway, so it’s not really bothering them much. I also have three brothers, and they’re all doing well.
“Personally, I’m just waiting to get back on stage. That’s the big thing for me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.