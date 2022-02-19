For the first time since the 1980s, the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 147 in Killeen has an auxiliary chapter. The inaugural officers were installed and the DAV Chapter 147 Auxiliary was officially established Saturday.
“It’s exciting. I am just so pleased that we are bringing it back,” said Linda Knotts, who is the inaugural commander of the new auxiliary.
Knotts was a member of the auxiliary when it was previously active.
“This is all new for me,” Knotts said of being commander. “I mean, I was a junior vice (commander) of the old group that was here.”
Not previously being a member of an auxiliary since the dissolution of the original one in the 1980s, Knotts is now a life member of the auxiliary.
For Evelyn Archer, who is the state commander for the DAV Auxiliary, Department of Texas, this is the third auxiliary establishment she has attended since assuming her role.
“It’s very exciting and it’s important for us to grow in numbers,” Archer said. “I mean, the Auxiliary is instrumental in helping the community to serve the veterans and their families.”
DAV Auxiliary is an organization of men, women and children with a desire to assist disabled veterans and their families across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, according to auxiliary.dav.org.
Darlene Spence, the state adjutant treasurer for the DAV Auxiliary, Department of Texas, said the Auxiliary assists in a multitude of ways.
“If you need assistance with mowing your grass, we’ve got somebody that can do that,” she said. “We also have what we call Hugs for Caregivers.”
The DAV Chapter 147 saw a need to bring back the Auxiliary, especially during the coronavirus pandemic, explained Lawrence Rivenburg, senior commander of the chapter.
“There are more veterans in need of help in the surrounding areas ... they all need the help,” Rivenburg said. “A lot of veterans need help, and the Auxiliary comes in and does things with the DAV.”
DAV Auxiliary Chapter 147 will meet at 2 p.m. on the third Saturday of every month at the DAV Chapter 147 headquarters, 702 E. Avenue E.
Membership in the DAV Auxiliary is open to extended family members of an honorably discharged veteran (disabled or not disabled) or extended family of DAV Auxiliary members.
