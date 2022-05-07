Dozens of mothers gathered at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9191 in Killeen on Saturday to be honored, participate in a raffle, be fed and enjoy some live entertainment.
The post hosts the annual event on the Saturday before Mother’s Day, explained Anthony Eckwood, one of the post’s past commanders.
“Every year, we do a Mother’s Day program for the community,” Eckwood said. “We try to award the ladies with awards, give them gifts or tokens to show our appreciation for them, and we try to honor all of the mothers in the community.”
During the program, the VFW gave all mothers a raffle ticket for a chance to win a prize, such as new jewelry, bags and hats. After a woman had her number called, one of the men from the VFW would escort her to the front to select her prize.
“Chivalry is not lost,” Eckwood said.
Along with dinner and potential raffle prizes, each woman was given a Mother’s Day card by the current post commander, Eddie Sherman.
Eckwood explained why it is important to honor mothers.
“Every person has a mother. We would not be in existence if it were not for our mothers,” he said. “So we feel — and take pride in — always honoring mothers in the Mother’s Day program.”
