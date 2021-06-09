VFW Post 9192 will be hosting an ‘80s party from 8 p.m. to midnight on Saturday at 301 Wolf St., Killeen.
Come dressed in your best ‘80s clothes and listen to DJ WillieBe playing classic hits from the ‘80s.
Beginning Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m., the VFW Post 9192 will also begin offering discounted alcohol for anyone wearing a Hawaiian shirt. The discounts will include half-price domestic beer and $2 well liquor.
Discounts will be offered every Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m.
