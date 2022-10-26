Area residents are invited to participate in a family fun day hosted by one of Killeen’s two Veterans of Foreign Wars posts.
The family-friendly event is expected to take place from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at VFW Post 9191, 3307 Zephyr Road in Killeen.
