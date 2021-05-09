The Benjamin O. Davis VFW Post 9191 is sponsoring a Hawaiian luau party at 2 p.m. Saturday at the post, 3307 Zephyr Road, Killeen.
A $10 donation will get a plate of food that will consist of a choice of roasted pig, ribs, chicken or brisket along with macaroni and cheese, Guamanian rice and more.
There will also be a limbo line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.