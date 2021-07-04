It was a day full of fun and celebration at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post in Killeen this July 4.
Members of the public gathered Sunday at VFW Post 9192 ,located on Wolf Street in Killeen, for a cookout and most notably, a brisket cook-off. The event was open to the public and was free. It ran from 4 p.m. to 10. It was a decent turn out of nearly 50 people.
There were seven participants total for the cook-off. The winner of the event got $100 dollars, while 2nd and 3rd place scored $50. This was the first year the post has held this event. The prize money was donated by the post’s commander David Reese, a Vietnam Veteran, and another individual.
Judges helped themselves to seven brisket samples, before gathering in a back room to pick a winner. Brisket is a popular Texas barbecue item that consists of slow smoked beef in either a sauce or dry rub.
Among this year’s competitors were a husband and wife, Eve and Dennis Butler. Eve Butler is a professional baker, but said her and her husband make quite a lot of brisket. When asked what made her’s better than her husband’s, she simply replied, “The seasoning.” Dennis Butler on the other hand says he adds tender, love and care to his brisket.
When it came down to judge, Eve Butler took 2nd place, beating her husband.
The event also featured a wide spread of other foods like dessert items and sides. All food was free for the public. In addition, the post has a full functioning bar and kitchen, which is fairly new. The post is usually members only, but events are always open to the public.
The COVID-19 pandemic had crippled the VFW, almost bankrupting the post. Commander Stephen Enos said the post is in a much better position now however.
“The bills are paid, and business is picking up,” Enos said.
