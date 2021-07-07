“No soldier goes alone.” Those were the words spoken by a member of the Killeen Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9192, which often attends funerals and escorts fallen veterans and soldiers to their final resting place.
Today, the body of former Staff Sgt. Fantasia Woods will be escorted to her final resting place with honors and support from a glowing military community.
This afternoon, members of the VFW post 9192 motorcycle group, The Dog Pack, along with friends and family of Woods will gather in a procession to bring her body to the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen, where she will be laid to rest.
Woods, 43, died June 27 after a five-year battle with breast cancer. She leaves behind two daughters, ages 10 and 16.
Woods, who is originally from Chicago, Illinois, enlisted in the Army, where she served for nine years. She was part of 1st Cavalry Division’s 91st Engineer Battalion.
Woods did multiple tours in Iraq during the Iraq war, and was stationed in Korea. She finished out her Army career at Fort Hood.
Woods was the recipient of many military honors such as four Army Commendation Medals, two Army Achievement Medals, a Meritorious Unit Commendation, three Army Good Conduct medals, a National Defense Service medal, a Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, a Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Korean Defense and many more.
After her time in the armed services, she completed an applied science degree at Central Texas College in Killeen in 2014. Woods dedicated her time to being a full-time mother to her two daughters, who friends say, she absolutely lived for, even until the end.
“She was an outstanding mother and never missed her kids’ events. Even up until the time she took sick,” retired 1st Sgt. Tonja Hill said, a dear friend with whom Woods served.
Hill said there was never an event she missed when it came to her daughters. She was at every sporting event from her daughter’s soccer games to their volleyball matches. Woods herself was a gigantic sports fan, and specifically loved basketball. She was, of course, a Chicago Bulls fan through and through.
But besides a sports lover, mother and soldier, Woods was described by her friends as an awesome friend, soft spoken and someone with a lot of loving humor.
“She was an awesome friend, mother, daughter, sister-in-arms,” said Toye Nickens, a former sergeant who served with Woods.
Hill and Nickens said the community has showed an outpouring of support. Veterans of the 91st Engineer Battalion will also be flying in from far and wide to help send off Woods.
Members of The Dog Pack motorcycle group are also looking for more to participate in Thursday’s motorcycle procession. Anyone who rides is welcome to attend.
The procession for Woods will take off from the Bible Way Missionary Baptist Church in Copperas Cove at 2 p.m. and make its way to the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen, where she will be laid to rest with military honors.
A burial reception will follow at the VFW’s post on Wolf Street in Killeen.
