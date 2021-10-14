Students who were enrolled at the Killeen Vista College campus are eligible to join a class action lawsuit against the college that was filed by a Beaumont-based law firm.
In the wake of the abrupt closure of Vista College, a for-profit institution, The Ferguson Law Firm, LLP, opened the class action lawsuit against the college earlier this week.
“These for-profit schools are just not beneficial for the students,” said Mark Sparks, one of the ownership partners of the law firm, in a phone interview Thursday.
The college, with locations in Texas, Arkansas and New Mexico, specialized in health care, business, and technology trade certificates and associate degrees, according to the website. The for-profit college also had Texas campuses in Beaumont, Longview, College Station, El Paso, which were all closed as of Friday.
Former students interested in being represented by the law firm in the lawsuit can call the law firm at 409-200-8229 or they can contact the law firm on its website at https://www.thefergusonlawfirm.com/contacts/. Their information will be sent to the appropriate intake representative for the case.
Sparks said the lawsuit against Vista College is the second school closure litigation the law firm has taken up — the first being against Brightwood College, a national for-profit institution, that abruptly closed mid-semester in 2018.
Sparks said during the lawsuit against Brightwood, the law firm represented students who said were advised by the institution to transfer their credits to Vista College.
He said he is curious to see if the firm will represent students in this case that were also enrolled in classes with Brightwood College a few years ago.
The difference between the two cases is that Vista College has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in Delaware, Sparks explained.
What that means for Sparks and those at the law firm is they will now focus on looking for recoverable assets, such as insurance policies from Vista College.
The institution’s bankruptcy was reported by multiple news outlets, including the Wall Street Journal.
KAGS, an NBC affiliate based in College Station, spoke to Timothy Ferguson, an attorney with The Ferguson Law Firm earlier in the week.
Ferguson told KAGS that “filing for bankruptcy is a legal loophole that for-profit businesses sometimes use to shrug off the responsibility they have to employees and people they serve,” the news agency reported on Wednesday.
The Ferguson Law Firm filed the class action lawsuit against Vista College in the 172nd Judicial District Court of Jefferson County, presided over by Judge Mitch Templeton.
What happened
According to students of the Killeen campus, an email was sent out at 3:58 p.m. Friday afternoon informing students that Vista College’s Killeen campus closed due to financial circumstances.
“Vista College has made the difficult decision to cease all operations effective with the close of Business on October 8th 2021,” the email states. “Although we are in compliance with both accreditation and state/federal regulations we are unable to continue due to financial circumstances. We apologize for the sudden notice but due to unforeseen events we could not continue with the new term on Oct. 11th nor continue the current nursing term.”
Vista College opened its Killeen campus in 2013.
