Killeen singer Jershika Maple is moving on to the semi-finals of the popular NBC show “The Voice” after almost going home earlier this week.
Maple performed in the top 10 “live performances” of the show, where the audience votes on who advances to the next round. The three contestants with the lowest votes have to battle it out for the chance to be saved from elimination. The audience votes on who they want to save after each contestant has performed.
Maple, 24, and two other contestants, Jeremy Rosado and Holly Forbes, had the least votes of the top 10 after Monday’s live show.
“I was thinking about just fighting for that spot,” Maple said Thursday in a phone interview with the Herald. “I had made it so far and this had been a dream of mine since I was a child, so to be one step closer to being in the finale, I was just in the mindset ‘Okay, lets fight.’”
In an effort to stay alive on the show Tuesday, Maple performed a cover of V. Bozeman’s “What Is Love” and said it was her best performance on the show, and the pressure she felt was needed to push her to sing like her life depended on it.
“This whole show, its been an out of body experience. I’m really thankful to be here still and for this journey. This has really set me up for my career and the rest of my life.” she said.
Maple’s efforts paid off and she was voted to be saved by the audience. She will now go on to be in the top 8 live episodes next Monday which function as the seasons semi-finales.
“I want to thank everyone in Killeen for supporting me on the show. Every step of the way I have seen people sharing, re-posting videos, and sending encouragement.” said Maple, who attended Ellison High School. “Thanks for taking out their time to vote and getting me this far then pulling through and voting to save me in the last round. [Everyone] really came through for me.”
Keep up with Maple’s musical journey by following her on social media. Maple’s Twitter handle is @JershikaJmaple, her Instagram is Jershika_ and her Facebook page is Jershika Maple Music.
