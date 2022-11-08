At nearly 70%, Killeen voters on Tuesday approved Proposition A — the initiative to decriminalize possession of misdemeanor amounts of marijuana.
“I knew it would (pass),” said Julie Oliver, who led the effort to get the measure passed in Killeen and other Texas cities. “Marijuana reform is probably the most bi-partisan issue there is. And our state is so very far behind. I’m proud that Killeen and Harker Heights are leading our state in progressive reforms.”
Oliver is an Austin attorney and co-founder of progressive Democratic group Ground Game Texas, the organization behind the marijuana movement.
With an estimated 92% of the votes counted, 14,084 Killeen residents (69%) cast their ballots for Proposition A, according to Bell County Elections Administration officials. At 31%, 6,332 voted against it.
Louie Minor, also a Ground Game Texas organizer and the Democratic candidate for Bell County Commissioners Court (Precinct 4) who defeated Republican challenger Chris Bray Tuesday night, called the passage of Proposition A “a resounding win.”
“Proposition A is the ordinance to decriminalize marijuana in Killeen and Harker Heights,” Minor said. “It’s ... a good night for Proposition A.”
Under Proposition A, “Killeen police officers shall not issue citations or make arrests for Class A or Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana offenses, except in the limited circumstances.”
The ordinance provides a penalty clause for Killeen police officers who violate the ordinance.
“Killeen police officers shall not issue citations or make arrests for Class A or Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana offenses. The only circumstances in which Killeen police officers are permitted to issue citations or make arrests for Class A or Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana are when such citations or arrests are part of (1) the investigation of a felony level narcotics case that has been designated as a high priority investigation by a Killeen police commander, assistant chief of police, or chief of police; and/or (2) the investigation of a violent felony. Any violation of this chapter may subject a Killeen police officer to discipline as provided by the Texas Local Government Code or as provided in city policy.”
A similar measure passed in Austin in May.
Killeen City Council members are scheduled to canvass the election results by Nov. 22.
