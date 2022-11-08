Marijuana

Killeen voters have approved a proposition to decriminalize the possession of up to 4 ounces of marijuana.

At nearly 70%, Killeen voters on Tuesday approved Proposition A — the initiative to decriminalize possession of misdemeanor amounts of marijuana.

“I knew it would (pass),” said Julie Oliver, who led the effort to get the measure passed in Killeen and other Texas cities. “Marijuana reform is probably the most bi-partisan issue there is. And our state is so very far behind. I’m proud that Killeen and Harker Heights are leading our state in progressive reforms.”

