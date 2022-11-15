Monday rain

Drivers move through the intersection of West Stan Schlueter Loop and South Fort Hood Street during Monday morning's rain.

 Walter Lanier | Herald

Although the low on Saturday night in Killeen dropped to 28 degrees, city officials opted not to open a warming center.

As daylight waned on Saturday afternoon, the National Weather Service in Fort Worth issued a freeze warning for half of the coverage area, including all of Bell County, with the low forecast at 31.

