Although the low on Saturday night in Killeen dropped to 28 degrees, city officials opted not to open a warming center.
As daylight waned on Saturday afternoon, the National Weather Service in Fort Worth issued a freeze warning for half of the coverage area, including all of Bell County, with the low forecast at 31.
About the same time, city spokeswoman Janell Ford told the Herald that the city was “not” opening a warming center “as forecasted/actual temperatures do not fall below 32, according to the National Weather Service.”
On Monday, meteorologist Jason Dunn of the National Weather Service in Fort Worth told the newspaper that the low on Saturday night in Killeen was 28, followed by a Sunday low of 44.
On the Herald’s Facebook page, the decision not to open a warming center in Killeen drew criticism from readers.
“Your council members are all sleeping in their warm beds, not answering emails or phones,” Judy Gunn said. “The warming centers were not opened. How do the leaders of Killeen sleep at night?”
Another commenter, Phyllis Jones, said “the mayor had the choice on the warming centers.”
In nearby Temple over the weekend, a warming shelter was opened.
On Monday morning, the Herald asked Ford to explain the city’s policy on when warming centers are opened and to identify who makes that decision.
“Our Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management vigilantly monitors the weather and makes recommendations to City leadership and staff,” she said in response to the Herald’s questions. “Emergency conditions are defined by freezing temperatures. The NWS defines freezing conditions by being less than 32 degrees. This is temperature or windchill.”
Ford said there are other factors the city uses in determining if a warming shelter should be opened, including:
- If the freezing temperatures are going to occur for a limited period of time, for instance an hour from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., it is many times a recommendation to avoid opening a center, so that those in need do not leave their current shelter for the temporary warming center.
- Length of cold weather overnight
- Freezing precipitation (such as snow)
Ford said City Manager Kent Cagle makes the final decision and city staff can operate as the City Council directs.
In a news release on Monday, the city announced it was working with the Killeen Housing Authority “to provide an increased services warming center for those in need” on Monday night.
“Dinner will be served at the Moss Rose Center (1103 E Ave. E) at 8 p.m. ... and the center will stay open overnight to provide shelter to those in need until 7 a.m. the next day,” the news release shows. “If no one is (using) the service by 11:30 p.m. each night, then the warming center will close.”
According to the city, warming centers are set up to offer “temporary relief” from the cold. And while meals will be provided, the center does not offer “full sheltering services, as no beds or bedding material is provided.”
The last time Killeen opened a warming center was in March, when freezing temps were forecast.
