The city of Killeen has once again partnered with the Moss Rose Center and other community partners to provide a warming shelter for those without a place to go overnight Tuesday through Thursday, the city announced Tuesday morning.
Those in need may stay from 6 p.m. until 9 a.m. the next morning when temperatures overnight are expected to be in the 30s.
The Moss Rose Center, located at 1103 E. Avenue E, will open at 6 p.m. each night to serve dinner and remain open overnight to provide shelter to those in need until 9 a.m. the next day. If no one is using the center by 11:30 p.m. each night, the shelter will close.
While a meal will be provided, the center does not offer full sheltering services. City warming centers are set up to offer temporary relief from the cold, so no beds or showers are provided, the city noted in its news release.
The center can always use donated items, following the guidelines below:
Call ahead to (254) 327-1164 (ext. 13) to see what is needed
Food is required to be in original packaging, not past posted expiration date and not require heating
Blankets must be brand new, odor free and in original packaging
Unfortunately, the Moss Rose Center can NOT accept toys, clothing, stuffed animals, bedding or candy. No donations of gift-wrapped items or medical supplies or equipment will be accepted.
