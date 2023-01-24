The city of Killeen has once again partnered with the Moss Rose Center and other community partners to provide a warming shelter for those without a place to go overnight Tuesday through Thursday, the city announced Tuesday morning.

Those in need may stay from 6 p.m. until 9 a.m. the next morning when temperatures overnight are expected to be in the 30s.

