As a result of projected freezing weather, the city of Killeen will open its warming centers this evening and Saturday evening.
The Moss Rose Center, 1103 E. Avenue E, will open at 4 p.m. today, and dinner will be served at 6 p.m. The center will stay open overnight to provide shelter to those in need until 9 a.m. the next day. While a meal will be provided, the center still does not offer full sheltering services, the city said in a news release.
On Saturday, the city will open the Rosa Hereford Community Center, 2201 E Veterans Memorial Blvd., from 8 p.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Sunday.
If no one is utilizing the services at either of the facilities by 11:30 p.m. on the respective evenings, the warming centers will close, the city said.
The city accepts donations of food in its original packaging, not past the expiration date and does not require heating. The city also accepts donations of blankets that are brand new and in the original packaging.
