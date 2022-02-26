The city of Killeen will open the Rosa Hereford Community Center as a warming shelter tonight from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. Sunday morning, and plans to reopen the shelter Sunday night through Monday morning during the same time frame in order to help residents who may otherwise be stuck in the cold.
According to a press release issued by the city, the shelter will close at 11:30 p.m. if no one is using the facility by that time.
The center is set up to offer temporary relief from the cold and do not offer full sheltering services, but the shelter is accepting donations of food and new blankets.
The Rosa Hereford Community Center is located at 2201 E Veterans Memorial Blvd.
