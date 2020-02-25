The Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 board of trustees Wednesday will be discussing approving a project to replace two of the three blowers at the wastewater treatment plant at 201 S. 38th St.
The project will cost just over $1.9 million from the district’s budget.
Ricky Garrett, the district’s general manager, said the two blowers are around 12 to 13 years old and the normal lifespan is 10 years. Garrett said the new blowers will pay for themselves because of energy savings over the next three to four years.
The board will also be discussing a project to replace the expansion joints on the elevated gravity sewer line. The line is a sewer main line that has six expansion joints. Garrett said the district will be replacing some of the joints to help prevent a leaking problem the line has had in the past.
In other business, the board will discuss and possibly approve the district’s voting boundaries as well as discuss the district’s water and wastewater budgets.
The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. at the district’s conference room, 201 S. 38th St., in Killeen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.