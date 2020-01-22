The Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 held a public meeting that lasted about 20 minutes on Wednesday to provide information on the district’s new voting boundaries for the general election in November.
The new boundaries are in seven precincts, three in Killeen, and include Copperas Cove, Belton, Harker Heights, Fort Hood and part of Nolanville.
The new boundaries are due to legislative action that took effect in September that will allow residents in all of the district’s service area to serve on the board of trustees, with the exception of Fort Hood.
The boundaries will be presented to the WCID-1 board at the February meeting, according to Ricky Garrett, the district’s general manager.
The board currently has five at-large members and that will expand to seven members, one member for each district. All of the seats will be up for election in November.
The district held an election in 2018 but the boundaries were outdated and only allowed residents who lived in Killeen’s city limits from 1984 to vote and run for the position on the board.
The board also had its regular meeting on Wednesday and there was no new business discussed.
