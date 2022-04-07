Area residents may see their water bills increase this year. The reason: Expected increased rates from Bell County Water Control and Improvement District 1 — water wholesaler — to the customer cities, which includes Killeen, Harker Heights, Copperas Cove and other local cities.
During a budget workshop Thursday, Ricky Garrett, the general manager of the water district, recommended to its board that it impose an increase of 5 cents per 1,000 gallons of fresh water pumped and 10 cents per 1,000 gallons of wastewater processed. Right now, cities such as Killeen and Copperas Cove pay 73 cents per 1,000 gallons of treated water and 96 cents per 1,000 gallons of wastewater.
Sandra Blankenship, the board secretary and representative of Killeen’s second precinct, said after the meeting that historically, some cities have not raised their rates in response to WCID increases. Two years ago, Copperas Cove did. Killeen also raised its water rates last year.
Kenny Wells, representative of Killeen’s third precinct, said prices are increasing everywhere.
“I mean, this is pretty much in the norm to what everybody’s experiencing,” Wells said. “I mean, it’s not like it’s an anomaly that one thing’s going to jump up five (cents) and everything is going to stay down.”
A major driver of the expected increase in rates to the cities is a large increase in chemical costs and equipment maintenance costs.
“Chlorine — I’ve talked about this before, but it’s worth mentioning again at this meeting — has more than doubled since last year,” Garrett said during the workshop. “It’s almost tripled since 2020-21. But it’s doubled since last year.”
Copperas Cove’s Director of Public Works, Scott Osburn, attended the meeting to see the proposed increases.
“We’re seeing these constraints in our budget,” he said. “We’re seeing fuel-escalated chemicals in our plants. I mean, try to build a project these days. We just got a bid in for replacing a portion of a 20-inch (line) from Killeen to Cove, ductile iron, 24-inch, $251 per linear foot. So that’s what we’re looking at.
“So all of this is not unexpected — at least from my perspective.”
A big reason for the increase in price for chemicals and equipment maintenance is inflation. Garrett presented the board with a projection from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics that estimates inflation to reach just over 8% in July before beginning to go back down.
Despite all of the expected increases in rates to the cities, Garrett said to his knowledge, WCID-1 is one of the most affordable water districts in the state.
“We’re the lowest I’ve found in Texas over several rates,” Garrett said. “I haven’t compared it in a couple of years, but it wasn’t even close last time I looked.”
Overall, WCID-1 is looking at a wastewater budget of around $5.58 million, up from an approved budget of around $4.95 million for 2021-2022. On the water side, WCID-1 is looking at a budget of around $9.46 million, up from the approved budget of $8.54 million last year.
“This is the hardest year I’ve ever had putting together a budget because it’s all the market,” Garrett said.
The board of directors could approve the budget at the April 27 meeting.
WCID-1’s fiscal year begins July 1, which is when the new rates would start.
