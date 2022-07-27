Water Report

Tap water is seen coming out of a kitchen water spray on Thursday August 7, 2014.

 Herald | File

Bell County water officials are closely monitoring the conservation and drought contingency of Brazos River Authority.

Ricky Garrett, general manager of the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1, which provides drinking water to Killeen and other local cities, said there are two criteria for urging water conservation: lake levels and water availability.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.