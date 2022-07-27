Bell County water officials are closely monitoring the conservation and drought contingency of Brazos River Authority.
Ricky Garrett, general manager of the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1, which provides drinking water to Killeen and other local cities, said there are two criteria for urging water conservation: lake levels and water availability.
Garrett said WCID-1 closely monitors the Brazos River Authority’s drought contingency phases and makes necessary recommendations if changes occur. Currently, the latest guidance from Brazos River Authority is a 5% voluntary reduction, which is the first stage of its contingency plan. Garrett said Stage 2 may be coming soon.
“At Stage 1, it’s a voluntary 5% (reduction). Stage 2 goes to a 10% reduction,” Garrett said. “We would follow that and ask customers to adhere to whatever stage of their plan would result in a 10% reduction.”
Water availability also plays a factor in the contingency plan. For example, if water processing drops below 85% for two consecutive days, it would trigger a call for water conservation.
A mulch filter for compost will soon be replaced after the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 board of trustees unanimously approved the purchase of a new one for $245,000.
“The raw compost is generated from the wood chippings and the biosolids,” Garrett said. “And after it’s cured and it’s ready to be compost, then those raw piles get put in this screener. So it’s big, bulky stuff. And the screener goes in and it filters out so it’s the fine product you see.”
The board awarded the bid to Powerscreen Texas, Inc. for the new compost facility trommel screen.
Also during the meeting, the board approved and awarded a grinding bid to C3 Land and Clearing for the regional compost facility in the amount of $40,000 as well as at the Copperas Cove compost facility in the amount of $20,000.
The board also approved the purchase of two new pickup trucks from Cavender Ford. The pickup for the Stillhouse Lake Water Treatment Plant was bid at $49,413, and the pickup for the wastewater treatment plant was bid at $42,783.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.