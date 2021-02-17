As extreme weather continues, the city of Killeen is experiencing a limited water supply from its water supplier.
“Winter weather related power outages have significantly impacted the water supply the city is receiving,” Killeen Spokeswoman Hilary Shine said in a news release. “We must implement Stage 5 water restrictions to conserve. Stage 5 restrictions call for reducing the demand by 40 percent due to major breaks or pump system failures. We are taking every step possible to minimize service interruptions to customers but need the public’s help to conserve the supply that we are receiving.”
Over the next 24-48 hours, the city is asking the public to conserve water in the following ways:
Do not store large amounts of water by filling bathtubs or other containers. If this is done, customers will start to experience water outages, and boil water notices will be issued at a time when many are still without electricity.
If your water lines in your home are frozen, email wsoperations@killeentexas.gov or call 254-501-6320. The City will send a crew to shut off water at the meter. It is important to do this before lines start to thaw to minimize water damage to your home and prevent the unnecessary loss of water.
Once temperatures reach 30 degrees Fahrenheit, turn off any dripping faucets. You can resume dripping when temperatures drop below 30 degrees. You do not need to drip all faucets in your home. Drip faucets located along exterior walls only when the temperature necessitates.
Do not use washing machines or dishwashers. These appliances use a significant amount of water and electricity. Wash dishes by hand.
Store one gallon of water per person for the next 24 hours. If you are dripping your faucets, drip into containers to prevent any waste.
“Our water supply is barely meeting the demand at this time,” Shine said. “As outages occur, boil water notices will be issued.”
HARKER HEIGHTS
The city of Harker Heights water supply is also low, with Stage 4 Emergency Water Shortage conditions, including mandatory conservation, in effect.
The city of Harker Heights is not under a boil water notice, however, residents must reduce demand in order to preserve water service, according to a news release.
“As extreme weather continues, the city is experiencing a limited water supply from our water supplier,” the release said. “Winter weather-related power outages have significantly impacted the water supply the city is receiving. We must implement Stage 4 water restrictions to conserve.”
Stage 4 restrictions call for reducing the demand by 20% due to major water line breaks or pump system failures.
“We are taking every step possible to minimize service interruptions to customers but need the public’s help to conserve the supply that we are receiving,” the release said.
Harker Heights offiicls are also aking residents to not store large amounts of water by filling bathtubs or other containers.
If your water lines in your home are frozen call 254-681-6779, according to the Heights release, and the city will send a crew to shut off the water at the meter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.