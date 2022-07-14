“Rain chances for Killeen increase by early afternoon, Thursday,” Meteorologist Bianca Garcia said. The National Weather Service in Fort Worth indicates a 60% chance of rain in some areas of Bell County.
With a front moving southeast from Interstate 20 through Weatherford in the morning, NWS says it depends on the wind conditions in the afternoon.
“Showers and thunderstorms are likely, with increasing clouds and increasing wind speeds,” Garcia said. “Heat index values could be as high as 106 and if wind speed increases, that’s the perfect combination for a summer thunderstorm before sunset.”
Garcia said there could be some light hail in places, it all depends on the wind.
With little to no rain in the past few weeks, area lake levels have been dropping as a lingering Texas drought continues.
The lake level at Stillhouse Hollow Lake was 83% of capacity, down 6.39 ft. on Thursday morning. Belton Lake was also at 83% capacity, down 6.36 ft.
According to NWS, Friday’s high temperature in Killeen is forecast at 99 degrees with a heat index value as high as 102. Friday evening will be mostly clear with a low around 76. Winds will increase slightly becoming south after midnight at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph in the overnight hours.
Saturday’s high is expected to be near 100 with a low around 77. Sunday should be more of the same with highs near 101 and lows around 77.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.