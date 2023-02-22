Rain and dark clouds were passing over Killeen on Wednesday morning.
Spotty showers were observed before 7:30 a.m. as morning commuters heading toward Fort Hood and other locations traveled on wet roadways while a Pacific front moved through Texas.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Rain and dark clouds were passing over Killeen on Wednesday morning.
Spotty showers were observed before 7:30 a.m. as morning commuters heading toward Fort Hood and other locations traveled on wet roadways while a Pacific front moved through Texas.
"A 40 percent chance of showers before 9 am.," according to the National Weather Service forecast for the Killeen-Fort Hood area Wednesday. "Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 80. South southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph."
Things will clear out Wednesday night with a low of around 54.
Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high near 73, according to the weather service.
Traffic on Interstate 14 in Killeen was flowing smoothly in both directions shortly after 7 a.m. A Google traffic map of the area around 7:50 a.m. showed light traffic with no wrecks.
jbrooks@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7468
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.