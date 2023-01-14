The Killeen area could see warm temperatures in the upper 70s through Tuesday before they look to decrease as the week progresses.
According to the National Weather Service forecast, temperatures in Killeen could get to around 73 degrees Sunday before climbing to around 78 on Monday and Tuesday.
After Tuesday, however, temperatures look to go back down slightly, with a potential to drop into the mid-60s for highs by Thursday.
Along with the warm weather to start the week, area residents can expect breezy conditions with wind forecasted to be 15-25 mph with gusts around 35, according to the forecast.
The area may see rain by midweek. The current forecast shows a 40% chance of rain Wednesday.
