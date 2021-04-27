Hail is possible with the next round of rain and storms for the Killeen area, although the National Weather Service said the biggest threat is heavy rainfall.
That potentially heavy rainfall can lead to localized flooding, NWS meteorologist David Bonnette said Tuesday morning.
Rainfall amounts could be between 1 to 3 inches with isolated areas of up to 6 inches of rain possible, Bonnette said.
Rain could begin around 3 to 9 p.m. tonight. Severe storms are possible, but Bonnette said the conditions in the Killeen area do not project favorably for severe weather.
The greater chance of severe weather could be after midnight and in the overnight hours, Bonnette said .
Rain should clear out Thursday and give way to mostly clear and sunny skies Thursday evening through Sunday, the NWS forecast shows.
The forecast indicates that the rain could drop the temperatures slightly before they gradually increase throughout the weekend.
Projected high and low temperatures through Sunday are:
- Today : High 79, Low 70
- Wednesday: High 85, Low 63
- Thursday: High 75, Low 55
- Friday: High 74, Low 54
- Saturday: High 79, Low 57
- Sunday: High 84, Low 61
