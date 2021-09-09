The Killeen area can expect much of the same type of weather heading into the weekend, hot and dry. Only this time around, things are going to feel more comfortable.
That’s according to National Weather Service Meteorologist Jason Dunn who said Thursday lower humidity will make all the difference to bearing those hot and dry days ahead. Humidity will hang out in the 20 to 30% range this week, but temperatures will still be in the mid-90’s, Dunn said.
If you’ve been looking at the seven-day forecast on your phone, you may have noticed some rain chances in the forecast. However, Dunn said there are no real chances for rain as we progress into next week.
That being said, the Killeen area is still safe from the threat of a drought this summer as the area closes out the season in just a few weeks. But Killeen won’t be leaving summer without breaking 100 degrees. Dunn said on Sept. 5, the Killeen area finally spiked to 101, the only day this summer to hit triple digits.
LAKE LEVELS
Belton Lake’s current level is about half a foot below normal, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake’s level was a couple inches below the normal level on Thursday.
