As dry air persists in the Central Texas area, residents can expect greater differences between overnight low temperatures and afternoon high temperatures, according to the National Weather Service.
“The dew point is around 40 degrees right now,” said David Bonnette, a meteorologist with the weather service. “That’s really dry for this time of the year. So, when you have dew points that low, you have low humidity. What that means (is) that you’re going to have cool mornings and then pretty mild afternoons.”
Overnight low temperatures this week are projected to be in the low to mid-60s while high temperatures are expected to continue to increase slightly throughout the week.
By the end of the week, temperatures could touch 90 again, according to the forecast, although according to Bonnette, it is not expected to last long.
“Towards the end of the week, it looks like we’re going to get another cold front come in,” Bonnette said. “We don’t know if it’s going to be Friday, Saturday or Sunday, but it looks like we will have another cold front come through late next week.”
As of right now, temperatures are around average for this time of year, Bonnette said.
Aside from mild yet increasing temperatures, conditions are also right for wildfires, prompting an elevated fire danger alert for Sunday. The National Weather Service issued the notice on its website due to low afternoon humidity, warmer temperatures and a lack of rainfall.
