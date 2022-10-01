WEATHER Graphic

As dry air persists in the Central Texas area, residents can expect greater differences between overnight low temperatures and afternoon high temperatures, according to the National Weather Service.

“The dew point is around 40 degrees right now,” said David Bonnette, a meteorologist with the weather service. “That’s really dry for this time of the year. So, when you have dew points that low, you have low humidity. What that means (is) that you’re going to have cool mornings and then pretty mild afternoons.”

