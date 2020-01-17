Friday morning is greeted by patchy fog and cloudy skies in the Killeen area.
Today, according to the National Weather Service, there is a chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts are expected between a quarter and half of an inch.
Tonight, chances of precipitation will decrease to 60%. There may possibly be a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 54.
Saturday will be mostly sunny and windy with highs around 57 and winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Saturday night will be mostly clear, with a low around 35.
The weekend will close out with sunny skies but temps will be cool with a high near 52.
Cool temps will continue into Monday with an expected high near 52.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.