More than six months after an 18-year-old local high school student died from crashing into it, workers were spotted Tuesday removing what remains of the “Welcome to Killeen” sign on Interstate 14 near the Rosewood Drive intersection.
The sign lay in disrepair for weeks as lettering hung off the structure while bouquets of flowers lay below in memory of Julianna Rae Allen, a Harker Heights High School senior who died when the vehicle she was driving struck the Killeen welcome sign on April 16.
A few weeks after the accident, a city crew cleaned off the broken and remaining letters of the sign, which had been a blank slate since then.
A Killeen city crew was seen removing the sign on Tuesday.
The Texas Department of Transportation had previously stated that the sign’s maintenance and repair was the responsibility of the city, while Mayor Jose Segarra maintained that the sign was the responsibility of TxDOT.
Killeen city officials did not immediately say Tuesday if the sign will be replaced.
(1) comment
It was a very nice sign. I liked that Killeen used a sign to welcome people to the city. It is too bad it was damaged by the unfortunate accident that killed the 18 year old. The city should make a sign to replace it at another section of the Interstate. Maybe it should be made of a breakaway material for drivers who veer off the highway.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.