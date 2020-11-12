Shortly before being sworn in as one of Killeen newest city council members on Thursday, Mellisa Brown summed up how she felt about it.
“I’m just ready to hit the ground running and get to work,” she said.
Brown, Ken Wilkerson and Rick Williams became the newest council members at a special meeting, following canvassing of votes earlier in the day.
Councilmember Shirley Fleming was also voted in unanimously as mayor pro tem, replacing Councilmember Jim Kilpatrick in that position.
On Nov. 3, Wilkerson won the largest percentage of any candidate, with 16.4% with 13,794 votes, followed by Williams at 15.49% and 13,022 votes, and Brown with 14.3% and 12,090 votes. Revised totals from the county maintain this proportion: Wilkerson, 13,919, Williams, 13,140, and Brown at 12,194.
Mayor Jose Segarra, who ran unopposed for re-election, received 35,278 votes, and outgoing council member Juan Rivera presented a certificate of election to all four who were sworn in.
All three seats are at-large positions on the council.
Following recognition of outgoing Councilmembers Rivera, Gregory Johnson and Butch Menking, the latter of whom was not present, the swearing in took place, and all three new council members signed the appropriate paperwork.
Councilmembers took their new seats on the council, after which Segarra asked Wilkerson his thoughts on being sworn in, to which Wilkerson replied with a “thumbs up.”
He went on to thank his family, the council and others who helped him during the campaign.
“That learning just continues from this day,” Wilkerson said.
Williams also thanked those who had helped him during the election.
“I will work diligently to live up to the expectations you have set for me,”
Fleming was nominated for mayor pro tem by fellow Councilmember Debbie Nash-King, who said she did so because Fleming has has devoted more than five years to the City Council and the community.
“Currently, she is one of the longest serving members of the City Council and she has earned this nomination,” Nash-King said by email after the meeting. “Tonight was a historical period for Killeen because she will be the first Black female to serve as mayor pro tem. I am confident with her qualifications, she is the council member to represent the City of Killeen in the absence of the mayor.”
Fleming also thanked the council.
“I do intend to serve the mayor to move Killeen forward,” she said.
Kilpatrick, reached by telephone after the meeting, said his serving as mayor pro tem has been a “wonderful experience.”
“I’ve enjoyed serving my city as mayor pro tem when the mayor is not present,” Kilpatrick said. “I’m honored to have been able to provide that service.”
Although he was not physically present, Councilmember Steve Harris attended via video while driving in his car, offering advice to his new fellow members.
“Stay true to what you told the people,” he said.
After the meeting, Segarra also welcomed the new members.
“I think they’ll do a great job,” he said.
On Nov. 3 Killeen voters also approved Proposition A by 27,019 in favor and 14,002 against, which reads: “The abolition of the additional sales and use tax within the City of Killeen; and a sales and use tax is adopted within the City of Killeen at a rate of one and one-half percent (1.5%). The total sales tax rate will not change.”
Those vote totals also were affirmed Thursday.
