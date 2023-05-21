The City of Killeen made some important announcements about summer water fun in the city.
The 10,000 square foot, multi-use water park known as the Family Aquatic Center will open for the Memorial Day Weekend.
The center has three water slides, a diving board, rock wall, splash pad, picnic tables, shade structures and much more.
The Junior Service League of Killeen will also open the Spray Pad at Long Branch Park at 8:30 a.m. Friday May 26. The park is located at 1101 Branch Drive.
“We hope to open Long Branch Pool this summer,” according to Janell Ford, with the City of Killeen. “(We) will announce if and when we’re able to do so.”
Until then, families can look forward to spending time at the pool in Lions Park, located at 1800 Stan Schlueter Loop.
May 26 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
May 27 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
May 28 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
May 29 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
SUMMER HOURS
The center will close May 30 through June 5 and reopen June 6 with the following schedule:
Sunday from 1 to 6:30 p.m.
Monday through Wednesday the center is closed to the public.
Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
RATES
Daily rates are $8 for adults ages 17 - 54, $7 for youth ages 4 - 16, $2 for children to three years, $5 for seniors age 55 and over. A season pass is available for $100 for adults, $75 for youth, $75 for seniors and families with two adults and two children is $175.
Youth between the ages of 13 and 16 must have a youth ID form completed by a parent/legal guardian prior to entering the park unaccompanied, according to the city’s website.
“Youth age 12 and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian at all times; a brother or sister will not be allowed to bring in a sibling age 12 or under,” the website said.
The City of Killeen also published its inclement weather policy on its website.
“Safety of our citizens is of upmost importance when we operate our facilities. At the discretion of supervisory staff, the outdoor pools may be closed due to the following weather conditions:
If lightning or thunder is present or pending within our facilities (within ten miles)
If a Severe Storm Warning has been issued for Bell County
If rain, hail, wind or any other weather condition presents a safety concern and the bottom of the pool is no longer visible
If the Family Aquatic Center experiences a power outage
If there is low attendance (less than 25) due to weather conditions such as low temperatures (less than 70 degrees outside
The city also announced that it is looking for lifeguards, water safety instructors and cashiers to work at the aquatic center.
There are several seasonal positions available for anyone 16 years of age and older. The starting pay for lifeguards and water safety instructors is $14 per hour, $9 for cashiers.
Some positions require American Red Cross Lifeguard certification upon hire. To be considered, online applications may be completed at https://bit.ly/3Wruk8M.
