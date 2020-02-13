Texas cities, counties, transit systems and special-purpose taxing districts will receive $1.04 billion in sales tax allocations in February, according to a news release from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.
Killeen is expected to receive $2.58 million in sales tax revenue, a 4.4% increase from February 2019’s allocation, according to the comptroller’s office.
Statewide, the total allocations represent a 9.4% increase from the allocations distributed in February 2019, according to the release.
The Bell County government will receive $2.36 million in sales tax allocations in February, an increase of 17.9% from this time last year.
Harker Heights will receive $901,355, a 16.2% increase from February 2019.
Nolanville also saw a sales tax percentage increase, receiving $81,724 in February, a 13% increase over the same month last year.
Temple is set to receive $2.9 million, a 30% increase from last year’s allocation.
Belton will receive $583,485, a 16.82% increase from last February’s allocations.
Coryell County will receive $275,041, for a 9.99% increase over last year’s allocations.
Copperas Cove saw a 13.48% increase in February allocations from last year; it is set to receive $530,336.
Gatesville saw a 1.7% increase in sales tax allocations, receiving $227,214 in February.
“2020 Year to date collections are up over the same period last year for the state as a whole.This is what you would expect for a state that is adding approximately 1,100 new residents a day,” said John Crutchfield, the president of the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce. “Most cities in Bell County, including Killeen, reflected an increase in February (except one) and, again, the overall trend is up based on year to date collections. This reflects growing, healthy economies.”
