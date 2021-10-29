National Weather Service meteorologists are expecting winds to die down through the weekend after blustery conditions inundated the Central Texas area for a couple of days.
“We’ll probably see winds generally between 5 and 10 miles per hour,” said meteorologist Madison Gordon of the weekend forecast.
It would be a stark contrast to the last couple of days.
Howling winds swept across the area Thursday, toppling bus station shelters, cracking power poles, felling trees, ripping roof shingles off houses and leaving thousands in the dark for several hours across large portions of the region.
Wind gusts Thursday reached as high as 54 mph at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport and as high as 43 mph at Killeen Skylark Field, Gordon said Friday.
Both airports recorded the readings around 3 p.m. Thursday, Gordon explained.
Looking ahead, area residents can expect temperatures in the upper-70s or lower-80s with sunny skies through Tuesday, according to the NWS forecast.
Beginning Wednesday, there is a 30 to 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, though Gordon said meteorologists are not “concerned” about the wind threat with the rain chances. As of Friday afternoon, the forecast showed possible gusts of around 20 mph on Wednesday.
“It’s really just going to be cooler and wetter in the mid week,” Gordon said. “There is still some uncertainty with exactly the time frame that we get this low pressure system move across our region, but it will be cloudy and cooler for a few days.”
