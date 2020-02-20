The Killeen Winter Carnival began Thursday and will run through Mar. 1 at the Killeen Special Events Center on South W.S. Young Drive.
Residents can pay $30 for the full week or $20 for Monday through Wednesday for the wristbands that gives attendees access to the carnival rides.
The carnival will include rides, drinks, hot dogs and popcorn.
Call Bear Jones at 254-681-3357 for more information on the carnival.
The Killeen Junior Livestock Show will be taking place from Thursday through Feb. 29.
On Feb. 27, judging will begin with ag mechanics at 9 a.m., poultry show at 11 a.m., the goat show at 4 p.m. and the sheep show at 7 p.m.
On Feb. 28, the rabbit show will begin at 10 a.m., the cooking competition will begin at noon, the swine show at 4 p.m. and the cattle show at 7 p.m.
Feb. 29 will begin with the junior exhibitor show at 10 a.m., the back door buyer’s appreciation bbq will be at 11 a.m., awards and scholarships will be presented at noon and the auction sale will start at 12:30 p.m.
