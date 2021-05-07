Living to 100 years old is an uncommon feat — statistics show only around 82,000 centenarians in the U.S. in 2016 — but 95-year-old Killeen resident Beulah Brittain appears likely to join that exclusive club.
Not only is Brittain, more commonly known as MeMa, healthy, active and sharp as a tack, she helps her daughter, Linda Phillips, with the household chores, plays a mean game of Skip-Bo cards, and works in her backyard flower gardens nearly every day.
“I just like the flowers,” MeMa said. “I like the yard to look pretty. A lot of days, I’m out there working and Linda is in here quilting.
“I got it from my mother. She was a big gardener … had a beautiful yard. And I had one brother who gardened a lot. No vegetables — just pretty stuff.”
The Texas native was born in the tiny town of Spur, between Abilene and Lubbock. She was the baby in a family of seven kids that moved to Houston not long after she was born. That was where she met her husband, William, a World War II veteran also known as “Dub” who died in 2012 at age 92. They were married for 68 years.
“He was a tail gunner on a B-17,” MeMa said. “He was kind of a hero. He shot down four Nazi planes. He got four medals, I think it was. He came back home and we got married.
“My father had grocery stores in Houston — Clayton’s groceries — six at one time. When Dub was fixin’ to get out of the service, he offered him a job. He had worked for him before he went into the service, and so he wanted him to come back. He managed one of the stores until he retired.”
While Dub was busy with the grocery store, MeMa was busy at home raising three kids. Now, she is not only a grandmother and great-grandmother, but also a great-great-grandmother to “a ton” of youngsters spread out in cities across the state.
She and Dub moved to Killeen about 15 years ago to be near Linda and her late husband. Now, it is just mother and daughter, although family comes to visit when they can.
Last July 4, her gardening career nearly came to a halt when she fell in the backyard and suffered a compound leg fracture. Linda was inside when it happened, heard some commotion, and rushed next door to get a neighbor who is an emergency medical technician.
“I thought I heard her (fall) and my dog went crazy,” Linda said. “I came to (the window) to see what he was upset about and there she was.
“We didn’t think she’d ever be able to walk or work out in the yard again. But she was determined, and she did.”
MeMa says she did not feel much pain as she lay there in the grass, unable to move.
“I didn’t know how serious it was. I said, ‘Well, I can’t raise my leg.’ It didn’t really hurt that bad. I had surgery and then I had to go to rehab. It wasn’t long before I could manage with the walker.
“It’s not as good as new, but with a little help, I do a lot of things. I use my cane outside, and my walker inside, mostly.”
The deep freeze that covered Texas earlier this year took a toll on a lot of her plants, but MeMa has been hard at work, doing what she can to save most and keeping her fingers crossed for the ones that have yet to show signs of returning to life.
“Life is good,” she said. “I enjoy it. Linda makes it good. She does the cooking and everything, and I do my washing and my bed, that kind of stuff. I do as much as I can, and then I’m out in the yard.”
