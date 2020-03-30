CRIME

A mid-afternoon fight last week turned into an arrest on one woman, police said.

On March 26, police responded to a call in the 5600 block of Drystone Lane in Killeen that was originally an EMS call for a seizure.

Police were later told a “physical altercation” had taken place, according to an arrest affidavit.

When police arrived at the scene, they made contact with 25-year-old Jessica Smith, the person police identified as allegedly the person who assaulted the woman.

In the report, police said Smith told them she did hit the woman and “that she choked the (woman) on the couch and (she) passed out as a result.”

Police said they observed “physical injuries on both sides” of the woman’s neck.

Smith was arraigned on Saturday by Justice of the Peace Daryl Peters who handed her a $100,000 bail.

She was not listed in the Bell County Jail website on Monday afternoon.

Monique Brand - Killeen Daily Herald

mbrand@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567

Monique 'Mo' Brand joined the Herald in May 2019. Before that, she covered border coverage and county government in Arizona. She also worked as a reporter in Kerrville, Los Angeles, and Norfolk Virginia. The U.S. Navy veteran grew up in Killeen.

