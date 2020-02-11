A Killeen woman arrested Sunday night was accused of possession of methamphetamine after a search, police said.
At approximately 12:15 a.m. Sunday, Killeen police went to the 1500 block of Bent Tree Drive in Killeen for a domestic disturbance.
Police said it was the third time they went to the address, and the woman, 33-year-old Dana Crystina Lee, could not substantiate the disturbance claims, an arrest affidavit said.
Officers warned Lee about 911 abuse and she requested a ride from the officers.
The officers declined to give her a ride, due to their workload and advised her to find a friend, an Uber or a taxi, the affidavit said.
Police said Lee walked into the roadway and stood in the middle of the road near the intersection of Windward and Bent Tree Drive.
The officers were concerned she would be struck if a car turned onto Bent Tree Drive. Officers arrested her on a charge of walking in a roadway when a sidewalk was provided, the affidavit said.
At the Killeen jail, the jailer searched Lee and found a plastic bag with what the jailer suspected was methamphetamine and Lee’s identification and debit cards, police said.
Lee denied that the suspected methamphetamine was hers. Police read her rights, which she waived in a recorded statement, the affidavit read.
Police said Lee changed her answer twice. First, she said she found it near her apartment and picked it up so kids didn’t find it. Then, she admitted it was hers, but did not say from where or who she got it, the affidavit said.
A positive reaction for the presence of methamphetamine was obtained from a field test kit. The total weight was just under 1 gram, police said.
Justice of the Peace Daryl Peters arraigned Lee Tuesday on a charge of possession of methamphetamine in an amount less than 1 gram. He set her bond at $20,000.
In an unrelated case, Terrence Lamar Jones, 35, was arraigned on a charge of possession of a controlled substance in an amount less than 1 gram. His bond was $20,000.
