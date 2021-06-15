Killeen police say a woman led them on a brief pursuit, violating multiple traffic laws, according to an arrest affidavit.
On Sunday, an officer was patrolling in Killeen when a resident told him that a vehicle drove up on the sidewalk and almost hit her, the affidavit said.
When the officer and the woman spoke, the vehicle returned and then “reversed away from his location.”
The officer located the vehicle on a side street, the affidavit said. After turning on his overhead lights and verbally telling her to stay where she was, the woman got in her vehicle and drove away, the affidavit said.
About 20 minutes after the pursuit, another officer saw the vehicle with a woman standing outside of it. The officer involved in the pursuit arrived and identified her as the woman from the pursuit. She was identified as 35-year-old Brittani Marquita Fletcher.
Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson arraigned Fletcher on a charge of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle. He set the bond at $20,000.
Also arraigned Tuesday was Delvin Deangelo Smith, 43, on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age.
