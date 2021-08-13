Nearly a year after an incident occurred in Killeen, a woman has been arrested and accused of shooting at a man.
On Sept. 24, 2020, Killeen police went to a local apartment complex after reports of a disturbance and shots fired, according to an arrest affidavit.
One of the people who called 911 was Dealexius Hicks-Jones, who said a man, who was later identified as a victim, had assaulted her while she was inside her apartment.
Police said in the affidavit that Hicks-Jones admitted on a recording to having fired shots, but later denied hearing shots or knowing who shot at the man.
Officers spoke to multiple people about the incident.
They learned the man had come to Hicks-Jones’ apartment to discuss the return of furniture that was in her apartment that he needed to return to a local rent-to-own company, the affidavit said.
Hicks-Jones’ and the man’s accounts of the ensuing argument differ.
According to the complaint and affidavit for Hicks-Jones, after the argument, the man attempted to leave the apartment complex. As he was backing out, Hicks-Jones followed him out with a firearm and began to shoot toward him in his vehicle, according to the affidavit.
As he was trying to leave, a second vehicle arrived and another shot was fired in his direction, after which he exited his vehicle and ran. The vehicle rolled into an occupied parked vehicle.
The occupant of the parked vehicle told police that she saw Hicks-Jones shoot in the direction of the man as he was leaving.
Police found a bullet hole in the man’s vehicle and multiple shell casings in different locations in the parking lot, the affidavit said.
Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson arraigned Hicks-Jones Friday on a charge of aggravated assault threaten bodily injury with a deadly weapon. He set the bond at $100,000.
