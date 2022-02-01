A domestic violence situation in Killeen Friday resulted in the arrest of a Killeen woman, who was accused of striking an elderly man.
Police responded to the call Friday and spoke to a 75-year-old man who told them he had been hit by his roommate, identified as Survasha McGhee. Officers saw visible injuries on his face and mouth, according to an arrest affidavit.
The man told police that McGhee was yelling in the residence, so he told her to be quiet. He told police that McGhee struck him, and he struck her back in self-defense to “get her to leave him alone,” the affidavit stated.
He said McGhee followed him into his room to continue the assault.
Officers also spoke to McGhee who said the man started the altercation by striking her in the face, police said in the affidavit. She told officers she does not remember much after that but that the assault continued, the affidavit stated.
Police also talked to another roommate who said he heard McGhee yell, “Get your hands off me” and then a thud. When the witness walked in the room, he told police he saw the man on the floor with McGhee on top of him, striking him.
Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson arraigned McGhee Saturday on a charge of injury to an elderly individual-intentional bodily injury. He set the bond at $50,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.