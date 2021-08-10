A Killeen woman was assaulted at her home Sunday after a man who used to live in the residence broke in and demanded that she give him her son, police said in an arrest affidavit.
On Sunday, Killeen police went to a residence in the 6600 block of Taree Loop for a call of a burglary of a habitation and assault in progress.
When they arrived, the man, who was identified as 30-year-old Briand Jakeem Johnson, was outside near a vehicle that had damage to its windshield, the affidavit said.
Police said Johnson was upset, non-compliant and was putting his hands in his pockets, so they detained him and spoke with the woman.
She told police that Johnson broke a window, gained entry into the home and began striking her face and head “with either an object (possibly a broomstick) and or his fists,” according to the affidavit.
Johnson demanded that the woman get her son because he wanted to leave with him, police said.
She barricaded herself in a room with the child and eventually escaped where she called 911.
After leaving the house, Johnson began to strike her vehicle with an object, the affidavit said.
The woman did not give Johnson permission to enter the home, and when police spoke to her, they observed physical injuries to her face.
Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson arraigned Briand Johnson Monday on a charge of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault. He set the bond at $85,000.
